International Iqbal Conference 2017 will be held in April. This was decided in the 46th meeting of the Governing Body of Iqbal Academy Pakistan here on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by Adviser to Prime Minister and Iqbal Academy Pakistan (IAP) President Irfan Siddiqui.

IAB Vice-President Munib Iqbal, Federal Secretary Engr Amir Hassan, Ex-CM Punjab Mian Afzal Hayat, Sarshar Ahmad Khan, IIRI DG Dr Zia ul Haq, Iqbal Academy Director Muhammad Sohail Mufti and Dr Abdur Rauf Rafiqui also participated in the meeting.

It was decided that Iqbal scholars from 25 countries will be invited to participate in the two-day international conference. Besides, procedure for appointment of new director of Iqbal Academy was also finalised. The meeting also approved the reconstitution of the Executive Committe of the Academy headed by the grandson of Allama Iqbal, Munib Iqbal. The meeting also admired the services of former Chairman Barrister Zafarullah Khan.

It was decided to rehabilitate and restore the residence of Allama Iqbal on McLeod Road, Lahore, and the departments concerned will soon be contacted in this regard. The governing body also approved the cooperation for setting up Pakistan Corner in National Library of Mauritius. Meeting also endorsed the minutes of the last meeting.

Irfan Siddiqui admired the working of Iqbal Academy Pakistan in recent past and he urged its officers and staff to work enthusiastically for the propagation of the message of Iqbal. He promised to remove all hurdles in the way of smooth working of such an important institution.

