The effects of climate change

Pakistan is blessed with four seasons, rich resources with plenty of food, fertile and productive agricultural lands, oceans, generating wind power and many more. However, keeping in view the status of poverty, we are unable to utilise these natural resources. Climate change and changing weather patterns are major challenges affecting agricultural products and impacting food security the world over. Agriculture in Pakistan makes up 24 percent of the economy of the country and contributes more than 65 percent towards export earnings. The cornerstone of the agriculture sector is the provision of food and capital, the shift of manpower, a source of foreign exchange earnings and advancement in the growth of the nation. Around 70 percent of the people of the country live in rural areas and nearly 45 percent of the labour is involved in agriculture sector. Pakistan could not be put on the path of progress and prosperity without improving the living standard of the 70 percent population depending on agriculture.

In view of the above, there is a strong need on part of the government to take effective measures to increase the efficiency of agriculture. Also, there is a need to take initiatives to find solutions to avert these problems through conducting new researches as per the environmental conditions in the country. Universities in the country should lead the research projects on agriculture and food security which may give relevant solutions to cope with these challenges.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar

