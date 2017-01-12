Sindh governor Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui dies

Leaders condole death

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Justice (retired) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui died here on Wednesday due to acute respiratory illness from which he had been suffering from soon after he assumed the office of the provincial governor just over two months ago.

The governor, who died at the age of 79, breathed his last at the same private hospital in the Clifton area where he had remained under treatment for almost half of his very short stint as the governor of the province. He was the 31st governor of the province.

The spokesman for the Sindh Governor House announced the death of the governor at around 5:30pm. Earlier, the retired justice was rushed to a private hospital after he developed serious complaint of respiration due to an acute chest infection.

Condolences poured in from all over the country as top authorities including the president, the prime minister, the army chief, other services chiefs, chief ministers, governors of three provinces, former president, former prime ministers, provincial ministers and leaders of political parties condoled the death of the Sindh governor.

In their condolence messages, the top authorities and political leaders highly eulogized the services of the late governor for law and judicial services and continuity of constitutional and democratic order in the country.

Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui was always remembered for his defiant act as the chief justice of Pakistan when he refused to take the fresh oath of office as the top judge of the country under the military regime of Pervez Musharraf.

Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah announced one-day mourning by the Sindh government on the demise of the provincial governor.

As per the constitutional norm, the Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, will act as the governor of the province till the appointment of a new Sindh governor by the federal government.

The brief stint of former chief of the Supreme Court of Pakistan as the governor of the province came in sharp contrast to the tenure of his predecessor Dr Ishratul Ebad Khan, who served as the governor of the province 48 days short of completing 14-year term in the office of the governor. Dr Ebad was the longest serving governor of the country. Justice (retired) Siddqui remained the provincial governor for the shortest period.

Justice Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui took the oath of office of the Sindh governor on 11 November 2016 and was admitted to a private hospital in Clifton on 13 November due to the complaint of severe chest infection. The governor was discharged from the hospital on 15 December, 2016 after he remained under treatment there for almost 31 days.

Once discharged from the private hospital, the late governor could not perform his functions as per routine due to his ill health. During his short stint as the governor, he could not make the ceremonial visit to the mausoleum of Qauid-e-Azam to pay homage of the founder of the nation. His last reported official activity was on 19 December, 2016 when he met at the Governor House the new corps commander of Karachi Lt General Shahid Baig Mirza.

The funeral prayers of the late governor will be offered at the Governor's House or at nearby Bagh-e-Jinnah (Polo Ground) on 13 January, 2017 (Friday). His body has been kept at a mortuary. He is likely to be laid to rest in the Gizri graveyard.

The late governor was born on 01 December, 1937 in the city of then British Indian Lucknow. He did graduation from the Dhaka University in engineering in 1954. He completed his education in law from the University of Karachi in 1958. During his judicial service, he was appointed the chief justice of the Sindh High Court on 05 November, 1990. He was appointed a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on 23 May, 1992.

He remained the chief justice of Pakistan from 01 July 1999 till 26 January, 2000. He was the 15th chief justice of Pakistan. He was removed from the position of the chief justice of Pakistan as he refused to take the fresh oath of office as the top judge of the country under the Provisional Constitutional Order decreed by the regime by the-then military ruler Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf. At that time, he along with his family members were house arrested due to his refusal to take a fresh oath under the PCO. On 25 August, 2008 the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) nominated him as its candidate for the election of the president of the country after Pervez Musharraf had stepped down as the president. In the same presidential election, the PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari became the president of the country.

In his condolence message, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Governor Sindh Justice (retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui, who breathed his last in Karachi on Wednesday.

The PM stated that the services of Justice (retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui in the field of judiciary and upholding the rule of law would be remembered. Justice (retd) Saeed-uz–Zaman was an upright and honest judge who never compromised on his principles and remained impartial in delivery of justice, stated the prime minister. The PM further said that his contributions to resisting and giving sacrifices against undemocratic elements are unparalleled. The PM prayed for the departed soul and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family of Justice (retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman.

Meanwhile, President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Governor Sindh Justice (retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui.

In a condolence message, the president prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The president said the services of the late Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui for upholding the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution would always be remembered.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Governor Sindh Justice (retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui.

In a condolence message, the interior minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude. He said the services of Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui for upholding the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution would be remembered for a long time.

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirjaul Haq has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of the Sindh Governor Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui.

Ina condolence message, the JI chief paid tributes to the deceased for his services to the country and the nation. He also prayed for the departed soul.

Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force Air chief Marshal Sohail Aman expressed heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of Sindh Governor Justice (retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui.

He paid rich tributes to the departed soul for his great services for the country, says a press release.

The air chief also prayed that Allah Almighty may grant heaven to the deceased and give fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Governor Sindh Justice (retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui.

In a condolence message issued here, the governor expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Karachi University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qaiser has expressed deep sorrow and grief on the demise of the Chancellor KU and Governor Sindh Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui.

In a condolence message, he recounted the services of the deceased and said that these will always be remembered.

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Maula Bux Chandio has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Governor Sindh Justice (retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui at a hospital here on Wednesday. In a condolence message, he said that the late governor was a noble man and his services in the field of judiciary will be remembered forever. He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

