Three senior cops transferred & posted

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Nasir Khan Durrani on Wednesday ordered transfer and posting of three senior police officers. According to a notification, Shahab Mazhar Bhalli (PSP BS-20) was posted as deputy inspector general (Enquiries and Inspection/Internal Accountability Bureau on arrival from Sindh. Besides, Mubarak Zeb (PSP BS 19) on arrival from Senior Management Course was posted as DIG Counter-Terrorism Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. DIG Enquiries and Inspection Syed Fida Hassan Shah (PSP BS. 19) was transferred and posted as DIG Training.

Woman killed in road accident

Our correspondent

TIMERGARA: A woman was killed and five others of the same family, including

three girls, sustained injuries when a speeding Non-Custom Paid (NCP) car fell

into a deep ravine at Koto Qilagai in the limits of the Balambat Police Station here.Police said the incident occurred due to over-speeding. They said the NCP motorcar was heading to Timergara when it fell into a ravine at Koto Qilagai, killing a woman identified as Gul Hazeba on the spot while five others, including three girls, sustained injuries.The injured were identified as Muneeba, Fawad, Jawad, Ajwa and Gul Mayeda. They were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Relief items distributed among 140 familiesin Jamrud

Our correspondent

BARA: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in collaboration with the Fata Disaster Management Authority (FDMA) distributed non-food items among 140 families in Jamrud tehsil of the Khyber Agency.Fata Disaster Management Authority, Agency Coordinator Officer Zia Afridi said that the non-food items were distributed among poor families in Haji Bismillah Killay in Shahkas. “At least 40 widows received sewing machines and other items,” he added. He said the other items included blankets, towels, soap, heaters and utensils. The official said relief items would be distributed among the poor people in area in future as well.

Hoti expresses reservations about CPEC route

Our correspondent

TAKHT BHAI: Awami National Party provincial head Amir Haider Hoti Wednesday sought the implementation of the western route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.Speaking at a workers’ convention at Sadaat Baba in Lundkhwar area, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif were not fighting against corruption. ANP leaders including Mardan District Nazim Himayatullah Mayar, Latifur Rehman, Malik Aman Khan, Nasir Bahadur Khan, Shazia Aurangzeb and others were present. He said the ANP leadership was not against the CPEC project but opposed the eastern route which, he believed, benefited Punjab.

