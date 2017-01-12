Senate body for placing regulatory bodies under CCI

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Functional Committee on Devolution Wednesday termed the government’s move of placing five regulatory authorities under the ministries ‘sheer violation of constitution’ and asked the government to bring them under the domain of Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Last month, the federal government had unilaterally transferred the administrative control of the five regulatory authorities from the Cabinet Division to their ministries/divisions concerned. These bodies are National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) that was transferred to the Water and Power Division; Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) transferred to the Petroleum and Natural Resources Division, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Frequency Allocation Board were transferred to the Information Technology and Telecom Division and Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) was transferred to the Finance Division.

The committee met here with Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmad Muhammad Shahi in the chair also termed non-establishment of a permanent Secretariat of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) a black era that was affecting the work of CCI. He emphasised that the Secretariat should be established as early as possible and the regulatory authorities should be placed under the CCI.

The members of the committee while expressing grave concern over the placement of these bodies under the control of ministries said that this move would hurt the consumers and the devolution plan. These bodies should be autonomous exercising independence.

Senator Muhammad Usman Kakar pointed out that federal government was not sincere and serious in implementing the devolution process in letter and spirit. The government was using delaying tactics in the implementation of the 18th Amendment. He reiterated his resolve to make every effort for true implementation of the devolution plan. He proposed that the subject of devolution should be a part of the CCI agenda on permanent basis to ensure its proper implementation.

Senator Sassui Palijo observed that the decision was against the spirit of the Constitution and the government should review this process. She said that deliberate attempts were being made to undermine the true spirit of 18th Constitutional Amendment and Parliament was kept in the dark while taking decision on an important issue.

Senator Tahir Hussain Mashhadi also protested the move and said that it was a grave violation of the Constitution. Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq defended the decision of the government and said that the government was sincere in the implementation of the devolution plan.

Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour stated that ruling janta was trying to roll back 18th Constitutional Amendment. He said that people had rendered sacrifices and vowed to stop every move aimed at rolling back the 18th Amendment.

Senators Taj Haider, Saif Ali Khan, Nisar Muhammad Khan and Kamil Ali Agha also apprised the committee about their points of view on the issue.

On the issue of the establishment of the Ogra offices in Quetta and Peshawar, Senator Usman Kakar said that it was agreed, in Karachi meeting, with Ogra authorities that they would establish offices in all the four provinces. Although Ogra offices were established in Karachi and Lahore but Quetta and Peshawar were ignored.

The Ogra officials assured that they would establish Ogra offices in Quetta and Peshawar within three months.

Heads of regulatory bodies including Nepra, Ogra, PTA and PPRA also apprised the committee about their stance on the decision taken by the government.

The committee meeting was attended by Senators Taj Haider, Saif Ali Khan, Nisar Muhammad Khan, Kamil Ali Agha, Maulana Attaur Rehman, Col (R) Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhadi, Ilyas Ahmed Bilour, Sassui Palijo, Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, and Ayesha Raza Farooq besides senior officers of the ministries, regulatory authorities and other attached departments.

