COAS says counter terrorism operations will continue

RAWALPINDI: The corps commanders conference on Tuesday appreciated the performance of military courts during the prescribed duration which resulted in reduction of terrorism. The meeting expressed satisfaction on the progress of Operation Zarb-e-Azb and its positive effects on internal security.

The meeting chaired by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa took a comprehensive review of the security environment and operational preparedness of the army, the ISPR said.

During the meeting, the army chief directed to continue counter terrorism operations and stabilisation of already cleared areas. He also directed to intensify efforts for return of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The forum reiterated the Pakistan Army’s resolve to be prepared to respond to all types of threat. General Bajwa congratulated efforts of strategic organisations on successful test fire of Babur-3 missile. The COAS said the Pakistan Army would continue to render full support to all state institutions working for national security.

