PESHAWAR: Adviser to Prime Minister Amir Muqam said on Tuesday people were fed up with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and hoped Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would emerge victorious in the next general election.

Addressing a convention of PML-N workers from Fata, the PML-N leader said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were no more supporting the PTI for its politics of dharnas and protests.He said the PML-N would win the 2018 general election on the basis of its performance.

“Nawaz Sharif will again become the prime minister,” he asserted.Amir Muqam said the PML-N made Pakistan a nuclear power and it would abolish the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) to bring the tribal areas into the mainstream of life.

He added the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) would soon be merged into KP.Amir Muqam said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was striving to steer the country out of the prevailing crises while PTI Chairman Imran Khan was pushing it towards darkness through his negative politics.

“The people have realised that only Nawaz Sharif can make the country economically stronger,” he added.He said the prime minister would honour the promise of bringing Fata into the mainstream and abolish the FCR.

“The tribal people would soon see the change,” he said.He said the opposition should forward their suggestions for introducing reforms instead of creating hurdles for the government.Amir Muqam believed the PML-N had emerged a stronger political force in KP and Fata. He said his party would bring real change in the life of people.

Lashing out at Imran Khan, he said the PTI chief pointed the finger at others for corruption and had failed to submit the details of his party funds when the Election Commission of Pakistan sought the details.He said the PTI had now realised the importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Member National Assembly from Bajaur Shahabuddin Khan, Faqir Muhammad, Sher Muhammad Khan and Fata Students Organisation president Shaukat Aziz also addressed the convention.

They said that bringing reforms and doing away with the FCR had become voice of the tribal people and they would not allow anybody to create hurdles in completing this agenda of reforms.

