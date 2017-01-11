Islamabad

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) organised a ceremony in honour of Zubair Tufail, newly elected President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

S M Munir, chief executive, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Patron-in-Chief of United Business Group and Iftikhar Ali Malik, Chairman UBG and Vice President, Saarc Chamber of Commerce and Industry were also present at the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Iftikhar Ali Malik, Chairman UBG and Vice President, Saarc Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that business community of the country has posed trust in UBG by voting for its nominated candidates in FPCCI elections, and assured that the new leadership of FPCCI would deliver up to their expectations. He said resolving key issues of business community would be the top priority of FPCCI. He said UBG would use FPCCI platform for creating conducive environment so that trade and industry could flourish and economy could grow rapidly. He said FPCCI would be further strengthened to enhance role of private sector in the economic development of the country.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Aamir Ata Bajwa, Vice Presidents Mian Shaukat Masud, Malik Manzoor ul Haq and Sajjad Sarwar said that best way to reduce poverty and unemployment was to facilitate the growth of trade and industry and FPCCI would make all possible efforts to achieve these goals.

Abdul Rauf, former president of FPCCI, Zafar Bakhtawari, Malik Sohail Hussain, Muhammad Faheem, Johar Ali Raki, Lali Shah, Sheikh Riaz ud Din, Khalid Javed Chairman Founder Group and others also spoke at the occasion and assured full support to UBG.

