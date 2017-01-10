Briefs

Three terrorists nabbed in Bannu

BANNU: Police arrested three suspected terrorists in an operation in Bannu on Monday. Sources said a special police unit carried out an operation in Bannu and arrested three alleged terrorists Waliullah, Amanullah and Ravaib. It said the arrested terrorists were involved in target killings and extortion cases. Officials stated that they are affiliated with a banned outfit. Meanwhile, the bomb disposal squad on Monday defused a cylinder filled with over 15 kg of explosive material in Peshawar.

LDA seals five buildings

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Staff of Recovery Directorate Town Planning Wing of LDA sealed five residential buildings in Johar Town and PIA Housing Scheme which were being illegally used for commercial purposes, without getting permission and depositing commercialisation fee to LDA.

Quake of 5.0 magnitude shakes Northern Areas

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake of magnitude measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale occurred on Monday at 10:59 am, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said. The epicentre of the quake was 28 kilometers deep at Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, Director, National Seismic Monitoring Centre of Pakistan, Meteorological Department, told APP. He said the tremors were felt in the Northern Areas of the country.

30kg hashish seized, two arrested in Charsadda

By our correspondent

CHARSADDA: The police claimed to have seized 30kg hashish and arrested two drug-traffickers during checking in the Sardaryab area on Monday. Talking to reporters, in-charge City Police Station Wilayat Khan said that acting on a tip-off, the police signaled a vehicle (RLC-585) to stop at the Sardaryab checkpost. He said upon thorough search, the police recovered 30kg hashish from hidden cavities of the vehicle and arrested two teenage drug-traffickers identified as Atif and Anwar, residents of Peshawar.Atif said that he was grade-9 student and worked in Karkhano Market, Peshawar.

Terrorism bid foiled in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Police here on Monday foiled an attempt of terrorism by defusing a 15 kg bomb in the Karkhano Market area of Peshawar. Police said unidentified terrorists had planted a 15 kg bomb in the busy Karkhano Market in a cart. Police along with bomb disposal squad after receiving information rushed to the area and defused the remote-controlled bomb and averted a terrorism bid. Police have started a search operation in the area.

