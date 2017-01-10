ISLAMABAD: The Monitoring and Implementation Committee of the Public Accounts Committee on Monday strongly annoyed over Secretary Fata Secretariat for skipping the committee meeting and decided to send a complaining letter against him on his non-serious attitude towards committee to Speaker National Assembly, Governor Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Chairman Public Accounts Committee.

The Monitoring and Implementation Committee of the PAC met here on Monday at Parliament House with the chair of its Convener Rana Afzaal Hussain in which the audit Paras relating to Fata Secretariat were to be examined but the meeting was canceled due to non-attendance of the Secretary Fata. Officials of the Fata Secretariat took the plea that the secretary was approaching to attend the meeting but received a call from the Governor House and returned.

Convener of the Monitoring and Implementation Committee Rana Afzaal Hussain said the meeting could not be held in the absence of the secretary, who is also Principal Accounting Officer and was continuously ignoring the committee meetings. Member of the committee Mian Abdul Manan remarked that attitude of showing cold shoulder to proceedings of the parliament’s committee was not acceptable.

