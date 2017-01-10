Three big political families in Sindh put off joining PPP

KARACHI: At least three prominent and powerful political families of Sindh changed their mind to join Sindh’s ruling Pakistan People’s Party and opted for wait and see policy, The News learnt.

All issues were finalised and discussions were completed by Jatois of Nausheroferoze, Mahars of Shikarpur and Sherazies of Thatta. All the three families commonly known as “electables” have sizeable representation in Sindh and national assemblies.

Sources of ruling party informed The News that many prominent personalities Hakeem Baloch, Muhammad Ali Shah Jamote and MPAs Imtiaz Shaikh and Jam Madad joined the PPP. They said at least three top political families were about to join PPP but observing that the political atmosphere is not in favour of the PPP they changed their mind regarding their probable joining.

Recent actions of Law Enforcing Agencies against businessman Anwar Majeed, said to be close aide of former President Asif Zardari, are an evident for this trend. Sources added that all three famous political families of Sindh always remained political opponent and challenge for PPP.

MPA Shaharyar Mahar admitted that the negotiations of his family for joining of PPP were in process but hastened to say “now there is full stop”. MPA Mahar avoided comments on the reasons of stopping of talks directly.

MPA Amir Hyder Sherazi of Thatta told ‘The News’ that negotiations were under way with Pakistan People’s Party leadership but participation of his family in the party not finalised. “Other than PPP, many other political parties including PTI are also in contact with us and options are open for us as we are the big political force of district Thatta and Sujawal,” concluded Sherazi.

Senator Dr Kareem Khuwaja of PPP told that doors were open for all political forces including the mentioned political families. “PPP is a masses’ party and if the mentioned families join the party ranks it would be better for them otherwise PPP is in position to win the elections with the support of people of Pakistan without them,” said Dr Khuwaja.

0



0







Three big political families in Sindh put off joining PPP was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 10, 2017 and was last updated on January 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178063-Three-big-political-families-in-Sindh-put-off-joining-PPP/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Three big political families in Sindh put off joining PPP" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178063-Three-big-political-families-in-Sindh-put-off-joining-PPP.