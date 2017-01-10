PESHAWAR: Over 30 percent of the newly recruited 1,621 constables in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police are graduates and postgraduates while another 50 percent have done intermediate, officials said on Monday.

The third recruitment of constables in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police through the NTS has been completed under which 1,621 constables have been recruited. A total of 58,130 candidates had applied for the posts from all over the province.Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Establishment of the KP Police Najeebur Rehman on Monday briefed Inspector General of Police Nasir Khan Durrani about the recruitment process. He said 58,130 candidates had applied for 1,621 seats out of which 20,570 could qualify the physical standard and endurance test.

The qualified candidates appeared in the written test and 11,127 were declared successful. However due to paucity of seats only 1,621 were enlisted. To eliminate the negative effects of discretion, the interview portion was replaced with psychological profiling of the candidates, the official explained. This test is conducted by professional psychologists having experience of serving in the armed forces. This is an eligibility test to identify any mental tendency towards extremism or militancy and 254 candidates couldn’t pass this test.

In order to check the complaints of impersonation, the testing agency was asked to take fingerprints of candidates at all stages of the test and to finally compare them with the computerised national identity cards record of the candidates.

During this process, it was found that 15 candidates impersonated actual candidates. They were barred from future enlistment in Police Department besides initiation of criminal case against them. The analysis of the successful candidates revealed that 30 percent enlisted recruit possessed graduate and postgraduate degrees, 50 percent are FA/FSc while 20 percent are matriculate.

Out of the top 20 positions, four were clinched by candidates from Chitral, three from Nowshera, three from Lakki Marwat and two each from Bannu, Mardan and Karak districts.

