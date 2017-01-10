Vice chairmen of all UCs apprise mayor of the problem

Rawalpindi

The problem of zero gas pressure occurring since the advent of Winter season in several localities has wrecked the nerves of the citizens of Rawalpindi, both city and the cantonments localities.

As the problem is turning into crisis like situation, the people of the city and cantonments areas are holding protest processions in Union Councils and Wards of RCB and CCB. The people claim that though the government has managed to resolve the power problem to a greater extent but the problem of zero to low gas pressure occurring over the last 10 years in Rawalpindi has not been rectified.

The people are now approaching the elected representatives of the local government both in city and cantonments, the vice chairmen of the all the union councils held an emergent meeting with Mayor Sardar Naseem Khan to apprise him about the apathy of the citizens because of severe gas problem in Rawalpindi.

The vice chairmen viewed that the citizens of their respective union councils are gripped in tension and unrest because of gas problem. The citizens in UCs while protesting approach the elected representatives and express concern over failure of the concerned authorities in the government as well as the higher officials in SNGPL to resolve the gas supply issue in winter.

The vice chairmen urged Sardar Naseem to hold negotiations with the leaderships of the PML-N including the prime minister and the Punjab chief minister to apprise them about the severity of gas crisis in Rawalpindi and get it resolved practically, otherwise, this issue would become a fatal blow for the ruling party in the next general elections if measures are not taken to improve the gas supply.

The vice chairmen claimed that the main valve of gas supply line is closed at Sabzmandi and the place is locked up with grills due to which the problem of zero to low gas pressure is occurring. They demanded the mayor to hold negotiations with the Managing Director and General Manager of SNGPL to get the gas supply line opened up.

Sardar Naseem after hearing the remarks of vice chairmen agreed that the problem of gas has become severe and the people are suffering badly which needs to be resolved. He informed the chairmen that in this connection negotiations were held up with the SNGPL managing director and the general manager recently. However, the problem not only still exists but has aggravated further instead of seeing any improvement.

Sardar Naseem said that the matter would be discussed with the leaderships of the ruling party particularly the Punjab Chief Minister, Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif, as well as the concerned minister for bringing up solution into the matter in practical way.

The vice chairmen who held meeting with the mayor for apprising him of the severity of gas problem include Maqbool Ahmed Khan UC-46, Raja Hafeez UC-43, Farhat Abbas UC-23, Yameen Kiyani UC-41, Malik Asif Akbar UC-12, Mohd Ejaz Khan UC-26,Kashif Majeed UC-17, Raja Iftikhar Ahmed UC-1, Malik Shahzad Ahmed UC-10, Ch. Naeem UC-25, Farman Sheikh UC-35, Sabir Siddique UC-20, Sheikh Asif Zahoor UC-15 etc.

