LAHORE

Jamhuri Watan Party Central leader Shahzain Bugti on Monday visited the residence of former PPP secretary general late Jehangir Badr and expressed condolences with his family over his death.

He lauded the contribution of Jehangir Badr and termed his death a great loss.

Later, talking to media, Shahzain Bugti expressed disappointment over the current situation of his hometown Dera Bugti and stated the people there were still struggling for basic necessities of life. He said for treatment, they had to move to different places whereas they also had no access to Sui gas despite the fact they belonged to the province which produced it.

Meanwhile, Shahzain Bugti also attended a reception hosted in his honour by local PML-N leaders.

