Govt to improve higher education, says minister

LAHORE

The Punjab government is committed to regularising higher education through composite interventions which would give our universities sustained foundations for elevating their academic standards according to international requirements. The CPEC is a cosmopolitan investment and the Punjab government is funding the learning of foreign languages by students as a new and prosperous future is knocking on our doors.

These views were expressed by Syed Raza Ali Gillani, Provincial Higher Education Minister. He said “The power of public sector universities vice chancellors would be enhanced so as to empower them to give best results,” he told media after a ceremony of saying goodbye to different universities’ students selected to visit Balochistan by the Punjab government. The function was arranged at Punjab University where the minister spoke at length about different benefits of the CPEC to the whole of Pakistan, especially the province of Balochistan.

He said the CPEC was not just a road network, but a complete infrastructural package through which people would also get quality education and healthcare facilities. He maintained that Pakistan had emerged as a leading player in Asia and the world was looking at it after the launch of the CPEC. He asked the students to convey the message of hope, love and affection to their brethren in Balochistan and announced that students’ exchange programme would continue to promote inter-provincial harmony in youths. "Punjab has always actively worked for the betterment and welfare of other federating units as we consider them as brothers. Work is underway so that our universities could fall in the QS Ranking of 500 top universities of the world," he added. He said that awareness programmes would be launched to save universities’ students from drugs. Later, he held an informal meeting with the faculty members of the Punjab University and asked them to work hard for giving better results.

Conference: Information Technology University (ITU) is holding a two day conference of finest investors, entrepreneurs, mentors, speakers, tech companies and accelerators alongside the involvement of media on 26th and 27th of January at Arfa Software Technology Park, Lahore, under the title “Startup Lahore”.

“Over 3,000 attendees, 150 startups and 30 investors will participate in the moot,” says a press release issued here on Monday.

PhDs: Punjab University on Monday awarded six PhD degrees to scholars.

Qasmim Mahmood S/o Ghulam Mustafa was awarded a PhD degree in the subject of Physics after approval of his thesis entitled “First Principal Study of Zn-based Transition Metal (TM) Doped II-VI Ferromagnetic Semiconductors”, Imtiaz Alam S/o Khurshid Alam in the subject of Zoology after approval of his thesis entitled “Effects of Biotic and Abiotic Factors on the Web Design of Neoscona Theisi (Araneae, Arancidae)”, Khadija Shakrullah D/o Shakrullah Goria in the subject of South Asian Studies after approval of her thesis entitled “Assessing the Impact of Urbanization on Urban Climates of South Asian Cities: A Spatio-Temporal Analysis”, Muhammad Saleem S/o Lateef Ahmed in the subject of Education after approval of his thesis entitled “Relationship of Service Quality and Students’ Satisfaction at University Level” and Shaheen Sultana D/o Sultan Ahmed in the subject of High Energy Physics after approval of her thesis entitled “Interaction of Bc Meson in QGP”.

