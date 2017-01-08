Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim to arrive on two-day visit on 13th

ISLAMABAD: Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani will be visiting Pakistan for a two-day stay from next Friday (January 13).

The visit is taking place on the invitation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who will receive the distinguished guest upon arrival. Officially, no word has been given about the visit but The News has learnt through credible authorities that the Emir of Qatar will be received with royal protocol as he will be staying in Pakistan as the honoured guest of the prime minister. It would be the third visit of the emir in six years to Pakistan and second as the ruler of Qatar.

Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close ties in all spheres of life since Qatar is cooperating with Pakistan generously in economic field. Highly-placed sources said Qatar is interested in enhancing its defence procurements from Pakistan while it has provided Pakistan natural gas in different form at comparatively much cheaper tariff.

The emir, who assumed the throne in June, 2013, the month when Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif assumed office in his third stint and in incumbent tenure, visited Islamabad on March 2015. He came to Pakistan before that in 2010 as the crown prince of his country. Nawaz Sharif visited Qatar for three days in February last year. A number of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in the fields of health, radio, television, education, research and a long-term sale-purchase agreement (SPA) of LNG were concluded by both sides in the landmark trip.

The main focus of the PM’s visit was to further enhance the bilateral relations in various fields, including energy, cooperation, trade and investment, defence as well as increasing employment opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Qatar. He achieved the objectives of the visit as Emir of Qatar announced to acquire 100,000 workforce, skilled as well unskilled, for Qatar-2022 Fifa World Cup to be hosted in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Qatar hosts more than 115,000 Pakistanis who have been contributing towards the development and prosperity of the country and act as a bridge between the people of two brotherly countries. The sources said that Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad will be visiting Lahore during his upcoming trip to Pakistan. Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif will host a reception in the honour of the Emir, the sources added.

As of 2013, Sheikh Tamim is the youngest reigning monarch in the GCC and the youngest current sovereign worldwide. The Emir is known as a friend of Pakistan. The sources have reminded that he will have important discussions with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for increasing multifaceted cooperation with Pakistan informally in the course of their discussions.

Ambassador of Qatar for Pakistan Saqr bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri, who has gone to Doha for working out the details of the trip, would be returning to Islamabad today (Sunday) and will have discussions with the high-ups here in Islamabad, the sources added.

