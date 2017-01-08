LAHORE: Senior journalist Rauf Sheikh, Editor Coordination, The News, Lahore passed away on Saturday night. He was 59.

He suffered respiratory problem as he entered the office. His condition deteriorated while being shifted to the Services Hospital. Doctors did their best to revive him, but failed.

Mr Sheikh started his journalistic career from The Pakistan Times in the early 1980s. Later, he worked for The Nation. He had been working for The News since its launch in 1991. His funeral prayer will be held today (Sunday) at 11 am at Jamia Masjid Ayesha Siddiqa, Sardar Street, opposite police station, Allama Iqbal Road, Garhi Shahu.

