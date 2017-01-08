Paramilitary soldiers arrested 19 suspects in different parts of the city on Saturday for alleged involvement in terror activists and other crimes.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said that law enforcers conducted raids in Jannat Gul, Mehmoodabad and Keamari areas and arrested three criminals involved in Lyari gang war and a drug peddler. Illegal weapons, ammunition and hashish were seized from the suspects.

During a joint combing operation with police in North Nazimabad, 15 men in terror activities were also arrested, the spokesman said. The accused were later handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

0



0







19 suspects arrested in raids was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 08, 2017 and was last updated on January 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177521-19-suspects-arrested-in-raids/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "19 suspects arrested in raids" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177521-19-suspects-arrested-in-raids.