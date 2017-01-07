LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Department has banned cultivation of cotton crop before April 15 by imposing Section 144. The provincial government will ensure cotton harvest only at right time and farmers have been cautioned that the early cultivated cotton crop would be destroyed under Section 144 besides initiating legal action against the violators. According to an official of Agriculture Department, this extreme step has been taken to guide farmers about good agriculture practices. It is highly desirable that cotton must not be planted before mid-April as early sown plants always attract onslaught of sucking pest, the official added.

