Stand up for the champion

Younis Khan was definitely the underdog during the ongoing test series between Australia and Pakistan, but on the third day of the third Test he scored his 34th century. This has made him the second cricketer – after Indian skipper, Rahul Dravid – in the Test format to score a century in all the 10 Test playing nations.

Last October, Khan was hospitalised for suspected dengue. He missed a few international matches owing to his illness. However, his latest comeback has proved that Khan is a fighter. The cricketer has made the nation proud.

Nizar Jan

Turbat

