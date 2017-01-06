Every Indian aggression will be responded: Gen Bajwa

Rejects claims by Indian COAS about so-called surgical strikes and its possible recurrence

KHUZDAR/RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday rejected self-defeating claims by the Indian COAS about so-called surgical strikes and its possible recurrence and said Pakistan armed forces are fully geared up to respond to any aggression by India, says DG ISPR tweet.

Meanwhile, addressing a seminar titled ‘Economic Development through New Silk Route via Khuzdar -- Way Forward to National Integration’ in Khuzdar on Thursday, the army chief said, “Balochistan is the heart of Pakistan and success of Pakistan is enshrined in its stability and development.”

He said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project (CPEC) would help tackle security challenges and counter efforts to derail peace in Balochistan. He said peace would be restored in Balochistan at all costs and Pakistan military would leave no stone unturned to create peace in the country.

“I’m confident that the current security challenges and external efforts to derail peace will end with the growing realisation of geo-economic advantages of a fully developed China Pakistan Economic Corridor project and infrastructure projects all over Balochistan,” the COAS said.

“My hope rests with the highly patriotic youth of the province and I have no doubt that their future lies in a prosperous Balochistan. The commitment to peace and stability of the province to bring it at par with other developed parts of the country is unwavering,” General Qamar added.

“I salute the determination and resilience of the people of Balochistan against the onslaught of terrorism by the enemies of peace and prosperity,” the army chief said. “I will develop every part of Balochistan come what may,” he said.

“We are also running a large number of hospitals and medical facilities in the far-flung areas [of Balochistan] which are providing quality healthcare,” Gen Bajwa said.

The Army Chief said, “Balochistan today is under sharp focus due to its geographic importance in relation to the role that it is likely to play in regional economy. Our enemies have been trying since long to keep Balochistan in a state of unrest and instability. We, being a resilient nation, have fought well and have defeated their designs.”

He said that the enemy wanted to disturb peace in the province but all conspiracies and ill-attempts would be foiled. He said that Balochistan was heart of Pakistan whose development was linked with the development of the country. He said that around 25,000 soldiers were performing their duties in Pakistan Army while over 600 out of those are officers.

General Bajwa expressed happiness over mobilisation of Balochistan’s youth for education and prosperity. He said that the military was performing duties in health and education sectors among others in Balochistan. More than 25,000 students were being educated in schools of the army and Frontier Constabulary (FC), General Bajwa said.

General Bajwa said, “As many as 20,000 sons of Balochistan are serving in Army including 603 officers as 232 cadets are undergoing training at PMA.” “This is only the representation in Army the number gets even higher when we include Baloch representation in Pakistan Air Force, Navy and other law enforcement agencies. Allah willing that day is not very far when one of you will be standing at my place and talking to the youth of this great Province,” he said.

COAS also lauded media and political parties in the country for helping and appreciating Pakistan Army’s role in its operations against terrorism. He also announced that an engineering university in the city of Quetta would soon be a reality.

The ceremony was attended by Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri, Prof Brig Muhammad Amin, Vice Chancellor Balochistan University of Engineering & Technology, Khuzdar, Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Aamir Riaz, federal ministers, Inspector General (IG) Major General Nadeem Anjum and other dignitaries.

