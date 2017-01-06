PESHAWAR: A number of judicial officers were reshuffled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday. According to a notification issued by register ofPHC, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Yahya Afridi issued transfer and posting orders of 22 judicial officers including 19 district and sessions' judges in various districts of the province.District and Sessions Judge (DSJ)/Zilla Qazi Anwar Ali was transferred from Swat district and posted as DSJ Peshawar while DSJ Peshawar Rauf Khan was transferred and posted as DSJ in Swat. Muhammad Zeb Khan, DSJ/Director Instructions-II, was transferred from KP Judicial Academy and posted as DSJ/Zilla Qazi Shangla district. DSJ/Zilla Qazi Babar Ali was transferred from Shangla to Peshawar High Court as OSD.DSJ/Director Planning and Development Ikhtiar Khan was transferred from PHC to Buner district as DSJ/Zilla QaziDSJ/Zilla Qazi Jamaluddin was transferred from Buner to PHC as OSD. DSJ Naveed Khan was transferred from Battagram to Dera Ismail Khan. DSJ Syed Zamarrud Shah was transferred from Dera Ismail Khan to the PHC as OSD. Similarly, DSJ/Legal Draftsman Muhammad Zubair Khan was transferred from the PHC to Bannu and DSJ Rajab Ali Khan from Bannu to the PHC as OSD. Similarly, DSJ Niaz Muhammad was transferred from Swabi and posted as DSJ of Abbottabad. DSJ Khurshed Iqbal was transferred from Abbottabad to PHC as Director Research and Library.DSJ Muhammad Asif-II was transferred from Mardan to Battagram, while DSJ Sofia Waqar Khattak was transferred from KP Judicial Academy to Chitral as DSJ.Also, DSJ Pir Bakhsh Shah was posted as in-charge of the National Judicial Policy Implementation Cell, while DSJ Muhammad Asif Khan was transferred from Charsadda to the PHC as OSD.Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Inamaullah Wazir was transferred from the PHC to Dera Ismail Khan Bench as additional registrar, ADSJ Zeba Rashid from Haripur to Nowshera as ADSJ.

