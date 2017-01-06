LAHORE

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said his party will hold public courts over Panama from January 7.

Talking to the media after addressing a meeting of Lahore PTI Urban, the party vice chairman said that PTI didn’t intend to create hurdle in the way of Supreme Court.

He said it would hold public courts only on the days when proceedings of SC in Panama case were not taking place. He also said the PTI had complete trust in the new bench as well as the Supreme Court.

He said that at present, the entire focus of PTI was on Panama case and hoped the PTI counsel Naeem Bokhari would complete his arguments today.

He also said corruption would itself come to end if action was taken against corrupt elements.

The PTI leader also hailed the services of Chaudhry Sarwar for the party and termed him an asset to the party.

accountability: Former governor and PTI leader Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said commission and corruption culture in Pakistan should be vindicated instead of exacerbation in respective culture.

Pakistan needs free and fair accountability instead of putting obstacles in the way and the Supreme Court decision of hearing Panama Leaks Case daily is welcome decision, said Sarwar in a statement on Thursday.

Sarwar said without any subsequent doubt, it is evident that Pakistan can't move ahead without the establishment of fair system of reward and punishment.

Free and fair accountability should be enacted otherwise the country will face horrific consequences, he added.

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf has always upheld the truth and sacrifice will not be abstained or avoided for ideological and principle battle, Sarwar said.

Concern: PPP’s former secretary information Faisal Mir has voiced concern over fitness level of drinking water.

In a statement on Thursday, Faisal Mir said the report of World Health Organization about the fitness of drinking water in Lahore was alarming. He said the Punjab government was only busy launching colourful cab schemes rather than paying attention to clean drinking water for the population of Lahore.

