LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the Supreme Court’s remarks terming NAB as the facilitator of corruption were the voice of the entire Pakistani nation.

Stating that a NAB chairman appointed by the prime minister and the Leader of the Opposition could only protect their corruption he urged the Supreme Court to constitute a judicial committee comprising Chief Justices of the provincial High Courts and the Islamabad High Court for the appointment of the NAB chairman and its other high office-bearers.

Addressing Shoora of the JI Punjab at Mansoora on Tuesday Sirajul Haq said in the presence of the present rulers accountability would remain a dream. He said the rulers wanted such elements in the accountability institutions as not only protected their corruption but also suggested them new methods of loot and plunder.

He said had the NAB brought any big plunderer in the dock and recovered the plundered wealth from him the nation would have stood behind it now. But, he said, the situation was otherwise and the officials sitting in the NAB were getting salaries from the public exchequer but were protecting those who were misappropriating the public money.

The JI chief said PanamaLeaks had become bone in throat of rulers which they could neither digest nor vomit. He said eyes of the entire nation were on the apex court and the court would not disappoint them.

Sirajul Haq further said the Election Commission also mend its ways and did not show any weakness in the implementation of its proposed reforms. He said if the elections were held without electoral reforms the nation would not accept the results.

He said the JI would participate in the 2018 elections with full force and emerge as a big political power. However he said that the masses would have to change their outlook, reject the corrupt people and vote for the JI candidates who were known for their integrity.

JI Punjab chief Mian Maqsood Ahmed told the meeting that the JI had finalised names of its candidates for 150 National Assembly seats in Punjab including Islamabad and he was confident that the JI would emerge a big force in the province.

