Fakhruddin Baloch, PIA cricket academy win semis
January 04, 2017
KARACHI: Fakhruddin Baloch cricket academy defeated PIA cricket academy in the semi-final of the U15 Color League Future Star Cricket Tournament here the other day.
In the first semi-final, Fakhruddin Baloch CA scored 107 runs and then restricted PIA CA to 97 runs. In the other semi-final, Nazir Hussain Young Fighter CA reached the 115-run target set by UBL CA with the loss of just one wicket.
Well-known social worker Saeed Mohiuddin (Pasha) was the chief guest in the semi-finals and distributed man-of-the-match awards.