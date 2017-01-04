KARACHI: Fakhruddin Baloch cricket academy defeated PIA cricket academy in the semi-final of the U15 Color League Future Star Cricket Tournament here the other day.

In the first semi-final, Fakhruddin Baloch CA scored 107 runs and then restricted PIA CA to 97 runs. In the other semi-final, Nazir Hussain Young Fighter CA reached the 115-run target set by UBL CA with the loss of just one wicket.

Well-known social worker Saeed Mohiuddin (Pasha) was the chief guest in the semi-finals and distributed man-of-the-match awards.

