BAGHDAD: An attack carried out by the Islamic State group on a police station in the Iraqi city of Samarra has left three members of the force dead, officers said on Tuesday.

According to security officials from Salaheddin province, in which Samarra is located, a group of four gunmen wearing suicide vests stormed Mutawakil police station in Samarra late on Monday.

They holed themselves up in the police station and were subsequently besieged by Iraqi security forces, leading to clashes that lasted several hours.

"The exchange of fire started around 9:00 pm (1800 GMT) and lasted way past midnight," a Samarra police colonel told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

