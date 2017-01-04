Adding to the misery

Print Story
Adding to the miseryJanuary 04, 2017
Since the payment of EOBI pensions is shifted to Alfalah Bank from the NBP, the smooth withdrawal of pension has been severely disrupted. Pensioners are facing problems while recovering the amount withheld by the bank during the transition period.
The concerned authorities are requested to announce the payment of the arrears withheld during the above-mentioned period and take the country’s senior citizens out of their miseries.
Iffat Farhana
Karachi