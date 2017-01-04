LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Department has signed a memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with Nestlé Pakistan for agricultural sustainability, including Chaunsa mango sector and water resource management, a statement said on Tuesday.

Nestlé Pakistan will take on board Mango Research Institute Multan as a research partner for the Chaunsa project, it added. With these MOUs, Nestle Pakistan will provide technical support for improving quality and quantity of mangoes for growers.

Under another MoU regarding water resource management, the Water Management Wing of the Agriculture Department will partner with Nestle Pakistan for a programme, which offers 60 percent subsidy to farmers who employee high efficiency irrigating system (Drip Irrigation) and other water conservation techniques, technology and practices.

