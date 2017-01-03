ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) and MOL Pakistan have generated Rs99.538 billion crude oil and natural gas from its different operational fields of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the last 17 years.

The two leading companies have extracted over 89,998,250bbl crude oil and 87,217,244mcf natural gas during the period, sources told APP on Monday. OGDCL tapped around 59,692,454bbl (barrel) crude oil and 86,482,196mcf (million cubic feet) natural gas, amounting to Rs520.538 billion.

The company produced 15,567,543bbl crude, 29,626,201mcf natural gas and 43,671 metric tons liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the Chanda field located in district Kohat of the province during the year 2001/02 to 2015/16 worth Rs114 049 million with its 72 percent share.

From the Nashpa field of district Karak, the sources said that OGDCL produced 30,847,733bbl crude oil worth Rs266,362 million and 114,654,724mcf natural gas worth Rs295,867 million having 56.45 percent share from the fiscal year 2009/10 to 2015/16.

The Mela field at Shakar Darah of district Kohat produced 13,269,684bbl crude oil and 44,154,422mcf natural gas, amounting to Rs110,243 million from the year 2006/07 to 2015/16 with its 56.45 percent share.

In a period of three years from 2010 to 2013, the company having 30 percent share produced 7,494bbl crude oil worth Rs50 million and 1,236,097mcf natural gas from the Sheihkhan field of district Kohat, the sources added.

