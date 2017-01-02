-
Siraj asks Muslim rulers if they want slavery or libertyJanuary 02, 2017Print : Top Story
Says Muslims in Syria, Burma being tortured
KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq asked the Muslim rulers all over the world whether they wanted independence or slavery.
He asked if the United Nation’s Security Council could not be moved for 1.2 billion Muslims in the world, the Muslims should abandon the so-called UN. He also urged the Muslims to establish a mutual world market, mutual educational syllabus and a joint force.
He expressed these views on Sunday while addressing Umaat-e-Rasool (SAW) march held by the Karachi JI to express solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Myanmar and Aleppo.
The JI leader accused UN of keeping dual standards and having hypocrisy. He said that the so-called international institutions did not act to address the plight of innocent Muslims. He said that the world body only took action when it deemed it fit for the interests of the global powers. He said that they raised their voice even for animals but did not take any solid step to help the oppressed Muslims.
Tens of Thousands of people belonging to various walks of life from across the city participated in the march.