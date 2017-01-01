Man held with liquor

LAHORE

Sector incharge Garhi Shahu Inspector Iqbal Hameed and Traffic Warden Mehboob Aslam arrested a man and recovered a huge quantity of alcohol while performing duty near Shimla Hill Chowk.

The accused, Raees Ahmad, has been handed over to Qilla Gujjar Singh police. Inspector Iqbal Hameed and Traffic Warden Mehboob Aslam spotted a suspect going in an auto-rikshaw. They asked him to stop but he tried to escape.

They chased and arrested him with 44 half bottles and four full bottles of alcohol. The accused told during the initial investigation that he had been selling liquor for a long time. The DIG Traffic Lahore Capt (retd) Syed Ahmad Mobeen appreciated the effort of the inspector and traffic warden.

course: The Medical First Responder (MFR) course of Regional Programme for Enhancement of Emergency Response (PEER) ended on Saturday at Emergency Services Academy. All groups from the participants expressed their satisfaction on the standards of the course and expectations related to professional life-saving skills.

Punjab Emergency Services, Rescue 1122, Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated the 20 successful participants of Medical First Responder course and acknowledged the assistance provided by National Disaster Management Authority, USAID, National Society for Earthquake Technology (NSET), Nepal and Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre (ADPC), Network of Disaster Management Practionars (NDMP) for enhancing quality and standards of emergency services and first responders in the country.

He said that professional training was the backbone and operations were face of the service. He said, "We cannot compromise on quality of training."

Speaking on the occasion, Course Monitor from Nepal Krishna Ghimire appreciated the efforts put by instructors to make the course successful. He showed satisfaction on the standards of the course.

He also thanked Punjab Emergency Service for facilitating regional course as per standards of the PEER and congratulated all successful participants.

Ganesh Kumar Jimmie,NSET director from Nepal, wished the participants good luck for upcoming regional courses of this series.

Falak Nawaz, CEO, NDMP, said, "We are lucky to have institution like Punjab Emergency Service and Emergency Services Academy with enough capacity to conduct such courses in Pakistan."

He said, "We acknowledge the services rendered by a true professional, Dr Rizwan Naseer, director general, Emergency Services, for his all initiatives."

Dr Rizwan Naseer said that the upcoming PEER course would be conducted as per schedule and all instructors deserved great praise for their hard work and successful completion of the course.

He said that all the efforts were for continuous improvement of emergency services and better preparedness in Pakistan.

