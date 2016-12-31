BAHAWALPUR: Two Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel were injured when a terrorist blew himself up near the CTD Office, Rahimyar Khan, on Friday.

According to the spokesman for the Bahawalpur Range RPO Rehan Gilani, the terrorist wearing a burqa was sitting near the CTD Office in Shafi Town, Rahimyar Khan, and perhaps CTD Inspector Ch Muhammad Ashraf was his target who was coming out from a nearby mosque after offering Juma prayers.

He said that the CTD personnel deployed on the office security and Inspector Ashraf saw the terrorist who was wearing male shoes. They challenged him and tried to shoot him, he said. At this, the terrorist blew himself, the spokesman added.

As a result, CTD officials Muhammad Nadeem and Qamar Abbasi were critically injured and rushed to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahimyar Khan, he said. Later, he added, RYK DPO Zeeshan Asghar rushed to the spot and visited the hospital to inquire after the health of the injured persons. Likewise, the RYK DCO also visited the hospital, he informed.

He told that after the blast, RPO Muhammad Idrees Ahmad had directed the all three DPOs of the region for beefing up security measures, particularly outside mosques, Imambargahs and Police Lines.

Meanwhile, the Bahawalpur RPO said that provision of security to people was the top-most duty of the police. He said that the police were ready for every sacrifice to protect the masses. He also lauded the efforts of the injured cops for arresting the terrorist.

Meanwhile, Bahawalpur DPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan after the Rahimyar Khan blast also directed to enhance the security measures in the district, particularly on the exit and entrance points of the city.

According to reports, geo fencing of the area as well as house-to-house search of the locality had been started. According to the Bomb Disposal Squad, they found only some parts of two legs and the head of the terrorist after the incident.

