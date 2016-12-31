Rawalpindi: The local administration has identified and closed down 10 illegal gas filling plants that were being operated in eight union councils, putting lives of the consumers in danger since they can explode, cause fire and other accidents at any time.

A team headed by Assistant Commissioner Maliha Jamal conducted raids and ordered immediate closure of illegal gas filling plants in various localities including UC-2, UC-3 (Ganjmandi and Railway Workshop Road), UC-36, UC-38 (Kashmiri Bazaar and Dhoke Rata Road),UC-33 and UC-34 (Asghar Mall Road),UC-35 (Eidgah Road) and UC-37 (Chungi no. 4).

Tehsil Officer Regulation (TOR) TMA, Shahzad Gohar who was part of the team said they have received reports about illegal gas filling plants after which they conducted raids and issued notices to owners of these plants.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Talat Mehmood Gondal said the local administration has launched action against illegal gas filling plants in line with the directives issued by the provincial government. "The gas filling plants that are being run legally must ensure that all protective and necessary measures are taken to carry out this business," he said.

