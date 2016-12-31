Print Story
Rupee appreciates
December 31, 2016
The rupee on Friday showed strength against the dollar in the interbank market on strong prospects of foreign inflows, dealers said. The rupee gained 25 paisas to close at 104.60 per dollar as compared to the previous close of 104.85.
Dealers said the market witnessed an active trading session on last working day of the outgoing year due to high dollar supplies. Banks and exporters sold the greenback, driving the rupee up against the US currency.