Lahore

Many roads of the city were clogged with traffic as people held demonstrations in front of the Lahore Press Club on Thursday.

The protesters created a mess on Davis Road, The Mall, Canal Road and adjacent roads and people had to face immense problems to reach their destinations. People of Hanjarwall protested against a mafia which had deprived their relatives of their kidneys. They were chanting slogans against police. According to them, the mafia had taken away their relatives and illegally removed their kidneys.

The protesters demanded justice from Chief Minster Shahbaz Sharif. According to them they were under threat continuously by police and feared that police would kill them in a fake encounter if they continued their protest demanding action from higher authorities. The victims were also present during the protest.

Meanwhile, people from Faisalabad also protested at the same venue. According to the protesters, Faisalabad police were supporting killers of their relative. Proclaimed offenders continued their activities with the help of police, they alleged. Moreover, they claimed police harassed them and pressurised them to settle the murder case amicably.

To pressurise them, police lodged a fake case of theft and murder attempt against them, they charged. They demanded justice from Punjab Chief Minster Shahbaz Sharif and the inspector general of police (IGP) and and urged them to stop police from harassing them.

0



0







Protests block many roads was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175452-Protests-block-many-roads/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Protests block many roads" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175452-Protests-block-many-roads.