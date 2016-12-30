KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Company Limited’s (MPCL) development well, ZS-3, located in Balochistan's Bolan block, has started pumping gas into the national grid, a report issued by the company said on Thursday.

“Mari Petroleum Company Limited is committed to contribute towards the national economy by bridging the energy gap in the country through aggressive exploration and production,” a representative of the company said after the announcement of production.

According to the report, ZS-3 is the first ever highly slant well, which has been drilled by the company’s own rig and expertise. The well was spud-in on September 20, 2016 (10 days earlier than planned) and reached TD of 1820 m (MD) / 1649 m (TVD) on November 20, 2016.

Following its completion, the well flowed 4.772 mmscfd gas before acid job but the flow improved to 8.691 mmscfd after the acid. The report further said the raw gas produced from ZS-3 is of superior quality with a heating value of approximately 930 Btu/scf, while the well has been hooked up with the central processing facilities and the gas is being injected into Sui Southern Gas Company Limited’s network.

The gas produced from ZS-3 will be eligible for tight gas price of $4.7979/mmbtu compared with normal price of $2.8182/mmbtu, it added. Bolan JV consists of Mari Petroleum Company Limited as Operator with 35 percent working interest, SPUD Energy having 40 percent and Government Holdings Pvt Ltd (GHPL) has a shareholding of 17.5 percent.

