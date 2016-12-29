COAS confirms death sentences to Safoora tragedy terrorists

Convicts also involved in killing of Sabeen Mahmud; four other convicts to be hanged

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday confirmed the death sentences awarded to another eight hardcore terrorists, who were involved in heinous crimes related to terrorism, including killing of innocent civilians, slaughtering soldiers of law enforcement agencies and armed forces of Pakistan, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

These terrorists include those who planned and executed an attack on persons of the Ismaili community at Safoora Chowrangi, Karachi, wherein 45 persons died at the spot and six others got injured. They also include those who killed a social worker Ms Sabeen Mahmud, kidnapped two Chinese engineers and a civilian for ransom. On the whole, they were involved in the killing of 90 persons and injuring 99 others. Explosives were also recovered from their possession.

These convicts were tried by military courts. Besides, three other terrorists have been awarded imprisonment.

Details of each case is as under.

1. - Hafiz Muhammad Umar alias Jawad s/o Afzal Ahmed, Ali Rehman alias Pano/ Tona s/o Asif ur Rehman, Abdul Salam alias Tayyab/ Rizwan Azeem s/o Muhammad Nazar ul Islam and Khurram Shafique alias Abdullah Mansoor/ Abdullah Mansuri s/o Muhammad Shafiq: These four convicts organisation. They were involved in attacking persons of Ismaili community travelling in a bus at Safoora Chorangi Karachi which resulted in death of 45 passengers and caused injuries to six others. They were also involved in killing of a social worker Sabeen Mahmud at Karachi. These convicts admitted their offences before the magistrate and the trial court. They were awarded death sentences.

2. - Muslim Khan s/o Abdul Rasheed. The convict was a spokesman of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in killing of innocent civilians, attacking armed forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of 31 persons, including Inspector Sher Ali of police, and injuries to 69 others. He was involved in slaughtering of Capt Najam Riaz Raja, Capt Juniad Khan, Naik Shahid Rasool and Lance Naik Shakeel Ahmed. He was also involved in kidnapping two Chinese engineers and a local civilian for ransom. The convict admitted his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

3. - Muhammad Yousaf s/o Khalid Khan. The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking armed forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of four soldiers, including slaughtering of Sepoy Raj Wali of Frontier Constabulary, and causing injuries to 19 others. The convict admitted his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

4. - Saif Ullah s/o Naseeb Hussain. The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in killing of innocent civilians and attacking law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Assistant Sub Inspector Fareed Khan and a police constable and also caused injuries to another police constable. He was found in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

5. - Bilal Mehmood s/o Qari Mehmood Ul Hassan. The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of two police constables and injuries to four others. He was also found in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

6. - Sartaj Ali s/o Bakht Afsar. The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in providing funds to the terrorists for terrorist activities. He admitted his offence before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded imprisonment for life.

7. - Mehmood Khan s/o Bakht Buland. The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in kidnapping a Chinese engineer for ransom. The convict admitted his offence before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded rigorous imprisonment for twenty years.

8. Fazal-e-Ghaffar s/o Aqil Khan. The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Police Station Shamozai during which police officials and Frontier Constabulary soldiers were abducted from the said police station. The convict admitted to his offence before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded rigorous imprisonment for twenty years.

0



0







COAS confirms death sentences to Safoora tragedy terrorists was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 29, 2016 and was last updated on December 29, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175304-COAS-confirms-death-sentences-to-Safoora-tragedy-terrorists/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "COAS confirms death sentences to Safoora tragedy terrorists" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175304-COAS-confirms-death-sentences-to-Safoora-tragedy-terrorists.