NAWABSHAH: PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s announcement that he will contest election from Nawabshah has brought jubilation to the people of the district. An informal survey showed that some megaprojects began during the presidency of Zardari were abandoned after he left office.

Now Zardari’s announcement about his contesting election has revived the hopes that the abandoned projects would be restored. The people said that many projects, including the Nawabshah-Saeedabad bypass project, the commissioner’s secretariat and dozens of other projects were awaiting completion.

The survey revealed that the people were also keen to see completion of a park for women. It is worth mentioning here that Asia’s largest ultramodern water filter plant was constructed during the presidency of Asif Ali Zardari.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nouman Siddique told this correspondent that the railway overhead bridge and the 30-bed City Hospital projects were nearing completion while the district administration was in touch with the Sindh government for early completion of other projects.

