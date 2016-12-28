The residents of Islamabad are facing an acute water shortage. At present, the estimated population of the city is about 2.170 million, the demand for water is about 211.22 million gallons per day. The current available sources of water in the country’s capital are insufficient to fulfil the existing demands.

The federal government should take serious steps to improve water supply. Water restrictions must be enacted throughout the city to conserve water. It should install a water recycling plant in order to reuse the wasted water. It should check the leakage of water in the main pipelines to avoid the wastage. The government should ban car washing in the city and all such activities that cause the wastage of water.

Khadija Shaheen

Islamabad

This is to bring the attention of concerned authorities to the pathetic state of water tankers in Rawalpindi. Vehicles carrying water supply have a leak in their containers resulting in the wastage of an enormous amount of water in transit. It is surprising that nobody has taken any serious action on the wastage of water. Vehicles can be sent for an overhaul and their containers can easily get fixed.

The government should take an urgent action and stop the wastage of water which is now becoming a major problem. Heavy fines should be imposed on carriers which carry water in leaking tankers. The traffic police have to be vigilant in stopping those drivers which are driving such vehicles.

Ubaid Sair

Rawalpindi

