The efforts and sacrifices of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for achieving a separate state for the Muslims of the subcontinent could not be forgotten. He gave a vision for politics, economics and societal norms to Pakistan.

“Our youth should follow his guiding principles for the uplift of our nation as they have a pivotal role to play for the establishment of a welfare state,” said Dr Samina Saeed, the chairperson of the Department of Political Science, University of Karachi, on Tuesday.

Addressing an event entitled “The leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah”, organised by the Department of Political Science, she demanded the establishment Quaid-e-Azam Chair at her department for research on the father of the nation.

She also called for the constitution of Aiwan-e-Quaid-e-Azam. She also announced the establishment of “Gosha-e-Quaid-e-Azam” at the seminar library of the political science department.

Later, the founder of Jinnah Thinkers Forum, Azad Bin Haider, paid tribute to the services of the great leader of the subcontinent and discussed the honest character of Jinnah.

Dr Omair Siddiqui termed him a moderate and enlightened Muslim thinker.

The Karachi University’s students advisor, Dr Syed Shameel Ahmed Qadri, said that Jinnah was a great role model for political leaders and they must follow his guiding principles in politics.

0



0







Youth urged to follow Jinnah’s guiding principles was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 28, 2016 and was last updated on December 28, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174896-Youth-urged-to-follow-Jinnahs-guiding-principles/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Youth urged to follow Jinnah’s guiding principles" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174896-Youth-urged-to-follow-Jinnahs-guiding-principles.