LAHORE: Christian community celebrated Christmas festival on Sunday with traditional religious zeal and fervour all over the world to commemorate the birthday of Jesus Christ.

In Lahore, the festivities began with the special mass service in the specially decorated churches in the morning across the city where priests delivered special sermons while men, women and children vocalised carols and hymns to celebrate the great occasion. Special prayers were offered for security, unity and solidarity of the country. The priests prayed for mankind’s peace and love as desired by the Jesus Christ.

They urged upon the believers to promote love, peace and harmony in the world to carry forward the message of Jesus Christ. They asked the people to extend love and care to the poor and those less privileged and include them in the joys and fun on the big occasion.

Strict security was ensured in and around churches with heavy police on guard in view of the prevailing wave of terrorism. Buildings, houses and residential colonies were decorated with illuminated lights, Christmas tree and twinkling stars. Special Christmas cakes and candies were prepared on the eve. The day began with the enthusiastic exchange of Christmas gifts among the family members and friends besides eating lavish food and sweet dishes specially cooked to celebrate the occasion, the most prominent of them were the Christmas cakes.

Santa Clause distributed gifts among people. The Christian community visited the family and friends and recreational places like, Zoo, parks and cinemas etc. A special Christmas Peace Train for Christians was run on the eve across the country. Main mass was held in Cathedral Church at Regal Chowk. Bishop Irfan Jamil preached the message of love, peace and sacrifice. He prayed for peace and prosperity of Pakistan and said with the bond of interfaith harmony should be strengthened and the miscreants working against this should be exposed and singled out.

Bishop Jamil said “we are satisfied with the security the government of Pakistan has provided us. Police and administration cooperated with us".

In a message on Christmas and birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Eama John prayed for the prosperity and progress of her beloved country Pakistan and urged the need to forge unity among the ranks of all Pakistanis to make it a proud nation in the comity of the nations.

