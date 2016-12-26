KINGSTON UPON HULL, United Kingdom: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes winger Raheem Sterling has recaptured his best form in time for the club’s hectic festive programme in the Premier League.

Sterling, 22, made a superb start to the season under incoming manager Guardiola, but then the England winger endured a difficult period as he struggled to make an impression in games.

He produced a fine display last time out, though, as City came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 and ahead of Monday’s trip to Hull City, Guardiola believes he looks back to his old self. “In the last game, Raheem came back to the level he started the season,” said Guardiola, whose side sit third in the table, seven points below leaders Chelsea.

“The last month-and-a-half, he was a little bit down. But you can forget again how young he is and he needs to live a lot of experience to become more stable.

“But in general, his performance was high and we need this guy for one-against-one situations.”

Sterling has found the net six times in all competitions for City this season and Guardiola has urged the former Liverpool player to get into the penalty area more often.

“Sometimes I say to him, ‘You need to play wide, wide, wide and stay there and make action one-against-one,’” said the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach.

“When he does that, it’s difficult for him to get into the box, but for example the first goal, I think it was against Sunderland, he played wide like a winger, but he arrived on the penalty spot.

“I think the strikers and the wingers, they have to move how they feel, especially in the last metres.

“Of course, he is not our top scorer, but he has to feel how beautiful it is to score goals, how important it is for the team, but for him as well.

“He scored a beautiful goal in the last game and he gave us a lot, especially during the first month-and-a-half. He was our key, key player in front and of course we need him.”

0



0







Guardiola pleased with rejuvenated Sterling was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 26, 2016 and was last updated on December 26, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174474-Guardiola-pleased-with-rejuvenated-Sterling/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Guardiola pleased with rejuvenated Sterling" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174474-Guardiola-pleased-with-rejuvenated-Sterling.