GHALLANAI: The political administration on Thursdaydistributed Rs28.8 million among the heirs of the persons who lost their lives in the incidents of terrorism in Mohmand Agency. Political Agent (PA) Mehmood Aslam Wazir gave away cheques to the families during a ceremony here.

Assistant political agents Haseebur Rehman, Naveed Akbar Khan, Captain Bilal and tribal elders were present on the occasion. The political agent said that money could not be a substitute to the lives of those killed in the militancy and terrorism but it was only meant to assist the families and children.

“They lost lives for maintaining peace in the region,” he said, adding that their sacrifice would not go waste and they would be remembered forever.

