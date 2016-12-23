1,101 graduates awarded degreesat UVAS convocation; 44 medals

The 8th convocation of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) was held here on Thursday in which a total of 1,101 graduates were awarded degrees. Besides, 44 students were awarded medals.

Punjab Governor/Chancellor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana presided over the convocation in which 220 DVMs, 238 BS(Hons), 80 Pharm-D, 39 MBA, 16 MBA (Executive), 22 MBF, 45 BBA (Hons), 135 MSc, 270 MPhil and 36 PhD degrees were conferred.

Addressing the convocation, the governor congratulated the graduating students and said it was now their turn to pay back to society and contribute to the nation building and development. He particularly urged girl students not to sit in their homes after getting degrees rather join their respective professions to serve humanity.

He lauded the progress achieved by the UVAS by positioning itself among top 10 universities of Pakistan.

The governor said the government was committed to ensuring quality education. He added a number of reforms had been introduced to improve the education system. He said while putting political difference aside, we all should work jointly for achieving our national goals.

In his address, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha talked about academics, research, development, extension programmes and community services of the university. He said with a history of 134 years of excellence, UVAS was now among top 10 universities of Pakistan in academics as well as in sports and 2nd in agriculture/veterinary category. He said UVAS was swiftly achieving the milestones of need-based multi-level education and developing talent by using its knowledge, resources and skills for growth of human resources.

The VC said UVAS had been recognised as a hub of professional advancement in wide-ranging areas, including veterinary and animal sciences, animal production and technology, biotechnology, microbiology, pharmaceutical sciences, food and nutrition sciences, environmental sciences, economics and business management.

He said currently UVAS scientists/faculty members were executing 87 research projects of about Rs900 million while the total number of research articles in journals with impact factor exceeded 400.

