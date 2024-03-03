National Kabaddi matches postponed due to rain

LAHORE: Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) has postponed the matches of the 43rd National Kabaddi Championship till March 4 due to heavy rain.
According to PKF Secretary General Muhammad Sarwar Rana said that two matches will be played on March 5 as per the schedule.
In the first match, Pakistan Air Force will compete against Higher Education Commission at 2 pm, while in the second match, Pakistan WAPDA and Pakistan Army teams will compete at 3 pm.
The league matches will be played on March 6 and 7, while the championship final and third place match will be played on March 8.
The 20-year-old eventually squandered the opportunity as sixth-seed Ruud regrouped and levelled at one set all
City’s Erling Haaland continues to lead the Premier League with 17 goals
Milan conceded eight times in their previous three away games, all against teams in the lower half of the table
Yang, who started surfing in 2018, claimed her spot among 24 women who will compete in the thumping tubes of...
PTPA was established by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil in 2020
PSG looked more dangerous in the second half, despite forward Kylian Mbappe having been substituted at halftime