National Kabaddi matches postponed due to rain

Pakistan's Kabaddi team in action during a match against Iran. — Olympic Council of Asia/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) has postponed the matches of the 43rd National Kabaddi Championship till March 4 due to heavy rain.

According to PKF Secretary General Muhammad Sarwar Rana said that two matches will be played on March 5 as per the schedule.

In the first match, Pakistan Air Force will compete against Higher Education Commission at 2 pm, while in the second match, Pakistan WAPDA and Pakistan Army teams will compete at 3 pm.

The league matches will be played on March 6 and 7, while the championship final and third place match will be played on March 8.