Fans can get refund for tickets

Cricket fans cover them with umbrellas to protect from rain at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on March 2, 2024. — APP

ISLAMABAD: All spectators who purchased tickets for Saturday’s doubleheader at the Pindi Stadium will have the option to reimburse the ticket amount.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official told The News that according to the given policy, spectators can reimburse the ticket amount if no toss took place on the given day.

“Since no toss proceedings were held on the rain-marred Saturday, all the tickets amount purchased by spectators will be reimbursed,” he said.