Fans can get refund for tickets

ISLAMABAD: All spectators who purchased tickets for Saturday’s doubleheader at the Pindi Stadium will have the option to reimburse the ticket amount.
A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official told The News that according to the given policy, spectators can reimburse the ticket amount if no toss took place on the given day.
“Since no toss proceedings were held on the rain-marred Saturday, all the tickets amount purchased by spectators will be reimbursed,” he said.
The 20-year-old eventually squandered the opportunity as sixth-seed Ruud regrouped and levelled at one set all
City’s Erling Haaland continues to lead the Premier League with 17 goals
Milan conceded eight times in their previous three away games, all against teams in the lower half of the table
Yang, who started surfing in 2018, claimed her spot among 24 women who will compete in the thumping tubes of...
PTPA was established by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil in 2020
PSG looked more dangerous in the second half, despite forward Kylian Mbappe having been substituted at halftime