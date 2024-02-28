Zalmi squad arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Zalmi team checked into Islamabad’s local hotel Tuesday to feature in the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) next phase of matches starting from March 2 at the Pindi Stadium.
Zalmi will take on struggling Lahore Qalandars on a day of a doubleheader on Saturday. On the same day, in a night match at the Pindi Stadium Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators will be seen vying for points. Following Tuesday’s matches, Zalmi are ranked third on the points table.
