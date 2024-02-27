Ali Majid replaces Ihsanullah

LAHORE: Multan Sultans have replaced unfit Ihsanullah with Ali Majid, an off-spinner, for the remaining part of the PSL 9.

Ali Majid came in place of tall Ihsanullah after the franchise received a nod from the technical committee of the PSL. Ihsanullah had undergone elbow surgery last year. He was part of the Sultans for the PSL 9 and was seen bowling in the nets but has been unable achieve top match fitness so far.

Multan Sultans' Ihsanullah. — PSL

He was one of the effective pacers of the last edition. Little known 32-year-old Ali Majid Shah from Khanewal has played three List A and 17 T20 matches.

He played his last T20 game on November 27, 2023, against FATA for Multan. Multan Sultans are in great nick, having won four out of their five matches. Multan Sultans on Monday trained here at the LCCA Ground for their game against Lahore Qalandars to be held on Tuesday (today).

It was an optional training session which was attended by Dawid Malan, Chris Jordan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Shahad, Faisal Akram, Yasir Khan and Ali Majid.