Multan return to winning ways, halt Quetta victory run

MULTAN: Multan Sultans returned to the winning ways with their 13 runs triumph over Quetta Gladiators in the 11th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 at Multan Stadium on Sunday.

Team Multan Sultans celebrates during the PSL match against Quetta Gladiators on February 25, 2024. — Facebook/Multan Sultans

Concluding the Multan leg of the 9th season of the PSL, Quetta tasted their first defeat of the tournament at the hands of none other than the table toppers Multan Sultans, who posted 180 runs for four and contained Quetta to 167 for nine. Multan who won three matches in a row lost to Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets in their previous encounter. Quetta, on the other hand, had three straight wins but their victory sequence was halted by Multan.

Multan Sultans’ innings started explosively, with opener Usman Khan hitting three boundaries in the first over, ending it with a score of 14/0. However, he fell victim to mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed in the third over after contributing 14 runs. Captain Mohammad Rizwan played a crucial role, forming a 79-run partnership with Reeza Hendricks.

Rizwan completed his half-century but departed after contributing 51 runs. In the last four overs, Hendricks and Tahir added 58 runs combined, steering Multan to a competitive total. Hendricks top-scored with 72 runs off 47 balls, while Tahir remained unbeaten with 35 off 22.

Chasing the target, Quetta Gladiators started slowly, scoring only 8 runs in the first two overs against Mohammad Ali and David Willey. Jason Roy became Ali’s victim in the third over, and Saud Shakeel followed suit, losing his wicket to Willey in the sixth over, leaving the team at 42-2. Despite a 60-run partnership between skipper Rilee Rossouw and youngster Khawaja Nafay, Rossouw’s unexpected dismissal turned the tide in Sultans’ favour. Gladiators lost wickets at crucial moments, and the visiting side only manage 167 runs.

Multan Sultans’ accuracy with the ball played a crucial role as Quetta Gladiators’ batters failed to make a significant impact. The slow start, combined with timely breakthroughs, allowed Sultans to maintain control over the match. After Rizwan’s dismissal, Quetta looked in complete control of the match as they had restricted Sultans to 122-2 in 16 overs.

Quetta Gladiators won the toss

Multan Sultans Innings

Rizwan c Saud b Hosein 51

Usman st Sarfaraz b Abrar 14

Hendricks c Wasim b Amir 72

Tayyab not out 35

Ahmed c sub Ali b Amir 0

Khushdil Shah not out 1

Extras: (b 1, w 6) 7

Total: 20 Ov (RR: 9.00) 180/4

Did not bat: David Willey, Usama Mir, Aftab Ibrahim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-101, 3-178, 4-178

Bowling: Akeal Hosein 4-0-30-1, Mohammad Amir 4-0-46-2, Abrar Ahmed 4-0-35-1, Usman Tariq 4-0-27-0, Mohammad Wasim 4-0-41

Quetta Gladiators Innings

Roy b Mohammad Ali 12

Shakeel c Mir b Willey 24

Nafay c Khan b Mohammad 36

Rossouw (c) c Khushdil b Aftab 30

Ali c Rizwan b Usama 2

Rutherford c&b Willey 21

Hosein not out 9

Wasim c Ibrahim b Willey 1

Amir b Mohammad Ali 12

Ahmed b Aftab Ibrahim 12

Extras: lb 3, nb 2, w 3 8

Total: 20 Ov (RR: 8.35) 167/9

Did not bat: Usman Tariq

Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-42, 3-104, 4-107, 5-124, 6-134, 7-136, 8-152, 9-167

Bowling: Mohammad Ali 4-1-19-3, David Willey 4-0-37-3, Abbas Afridi 4-0-33-0, Usama Mir 4-0-34-1, Aftab Ibrahim 3-0-26-2, Iftikhar Ahmed 1-0-15-0

Match result: Sultans won by 13 runs

Player of the match: Mohammad Ali

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Faisal Afridi