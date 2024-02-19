Farhan happy with his performance

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars opener Sahibzada Farhan is happy with way he lived up to the expectations of his team management as an opener as he blasted a 36-ball 57, his first PSL fifty, to guide his side to 195-5 in their opener of the HBL PSL 9 against Islamabad United here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday night.

Lahore Qalandars Charsadda-born batter Sahibzada Farhan during a training session on February 13, 2024. — Facebook/Lahore Qalandars

“When you deliver and you are picked on the basis of that performance it boosts your confidence and you get clarity. Thanks God I took a good start to the event,” Farhan said at the post-match news conference on Saturday night. Qalandars were whipped by Islamabad United by eight wickets to take a bright start to the marquee event.

“We took a good start but later the wicket was playing so easy and the ball was coming onto the bat and Islamabad utilised that well and won the game,” said Farhan, who is the first cricketer from Charsadda who has been able to represent Pakistan team in international circuit.

He was part of the Pakistan squad in the recent T20I series against New Zealand. He said that giving opening slot to him by the team management boosted his confidence. “Yes, I play as an opener and today I talked to Sameen Bhai and he told me that I will play as an opener and that boosted my confidence. It’s good if you get the position on which you play with ease,” said Farhan, who also remained the leadings scorer of the last National T20 event.

Asked if dropped catches hurt Qalandars, Farhan said: “Catches are dropped sometimes in cricket but as I said earlier the wicket got easier which helped United to achieve the target.